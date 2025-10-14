Pageau scored a goal and had two shots on target in Monday's 5-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Pageau scored the latter of New York's two goals Monday and was assisted by Jonathan Drouin and the team's young phenom Matthew Schaefer. Pageau's goal was his first point of the season, giving him a high shooting percentage with just three shots on target this season. The 32-year-old center is nearly locked into the third-line center role after posting 42 points in 79 regular-season games a year ago, which was his best mark since the year he was traded to the Islanders in 2019. Pageau's goal in the early stages of this season bodes well for him to be a solid deeper-league file in fantasy for stretches of this campaign.