Pageau had three goals in his last four games for the Islanders and ended the season with 18 goals and 39 points in 77 games.
Like many of the forwards for the Islanders, Pageau got off to a plodding start which hurt his overall line. Pageau is still a top third-line center and will likely remain in that role for the Islanders no matter who the next head coach is.
