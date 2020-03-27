Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Five straight scoreless games
Pageau scored goals in his first two games for the Islanders but has since gone five straight without lighting the lamp.
The Islanders paid a heavy price when they acquired Pageau from Ottawa for first and second-round picks. A price that many considered way to high at the time of the trade and will only look worse if the season isn't resumed or if the Islanders don't qualify for the playoffs. The good news is that Pageau did sign a six-year $30 million contract with the club and does solidify the Islanders up the middle but it's yet another heavy contract for a player that isn't a star and doesn't have a proven track record of performing.
