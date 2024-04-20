Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, coach Patrick Roy said Pageau (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's playoff opener versus Carolina.

Pageau was injured Wednesday versus the Penguins in the final game of the regular season. He completed the year with 11 goals, 22 assists, 101 shots on net and 196 hits in 82 outings. Should Pageau be unavailable Saturday, expect to see Simon Holmstrom enter the lineup.