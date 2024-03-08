Pageau notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Pageau set up Noah Dobson's goal 19 seconds into the game. With a goal and three assists over three games in March, it's already been a more productive month for Pageau than February was -- he had just two points over 10 outings last month. The 31-year-old center is up to 26 points, 76 shots on net, 156 hits, 58 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 62 appearances. He should continue to log middle-six minutes as a strong defensive center.