Pageau scored a goal on two shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Pageau has two goals and two assists this season, all coming within the last five games. The third-line center has added eight shots on net, 15 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over seven total appearances. Pageau has seen a role reduction compared to last year, as his average ice time is down 2:15 per game, with much of that loss coming from a lack of power-play usage. He can still chip in depth scoring, but the lack of premium minutes in advantageous situations will limit his output in the long run.