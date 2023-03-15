Pageau scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Pageau returned to the lineup after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury. His 13:39 of ice time suggests he'll be eased back into action, especially since this was the first half of a back-to-back. The Islanders should appreciate having their all-situations center back in action. He's at 11 goals, 30 points, 98 shots on net, 143 hits, 49 blocked shots and am inus-9 rating through 57 appearances.