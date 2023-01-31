Pageau hasn't lit the lamp in his last 13 games.

Pageau might be the definition of a player who parlayed a career season into a big contract. He had 26 goals during the 2019-20 campaign but hasn't scored more than 18 goals in any season since. The next question will be, who of the current centers for the Islanders will be pushed to win after the acquisition of Bo Horvat from the Canucks? It would seem that Pageau will remain at center as he is top five in the NHL in faceoff win percentage (Horvat is also top five). This would make one believe that either Mathew Barzal or Brock Nelson will be moved to the wing when the Islanders next play Monday versus the Flyers.