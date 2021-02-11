Pageau only has three assists and a rating of zero in his last eight games.

The trade for Pageau and his subsequent signing was a bold move by the Islanders. They sacrificed a first-round draft pick with the trade and essentially had to trade Devon Toews to stay under the salary cap. That's quite a bit to give up for a third-line center, especially one that has only surpassed 40 points in a season twice in his career. That being said, not all the blame is at the feet of Pageau. Coach Barry Trotz has saddled him at right wing with either Leo Komarov or Ross Johnston more often than not. Those two players are going to bring down the point production on any line.