Pageau (lower body) is expected to suit up for Game 2 against the Hurricanes on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Pageau was banged up and couldn't play in Game 1, but he'll limit that absence to just one game. The veteran forward tallied 11 goals and 33 points while dressing in all 82 games during the regular season. He was held to three points over his final 10 appearances.