Pageau (illness) took part in Monday's intrasquad scrimmage, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.
Pageau had been dealing with an illness prior to getting back on the ice. He notched 13 goals, 40 points and 175 hits in 70 games last season.
More News
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Battling illness•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Mirrors output from last season•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Pair of points in win•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Slides assist in win•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Gets goal in return•