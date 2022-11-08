Pageau notched a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Pageau didn't have much offense to show for a good game, but he went 20-for-25 at the faceoff circle. The defensive center also helped out on Noah Dobson's game-winning tally in overtime. Pageau hasn't had a point streak longer than two games in 2022-23 so far, contributing a goal, six helpers, 19 shots on net, 40 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 13 appearances. His assist Monday was his first power-play point of the campaign.