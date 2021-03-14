Pageau was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pageau is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Devils. In fact, he's on non-roster injured reserve for now. It's unclear whether Pageau contracted the virus or was a close contact to an infected person, so there's no timetable for his return to the lineup.
