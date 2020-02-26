Pageau was able to complete all of the necessary paperwork and be in the lineup for the Islanders versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders prized trade-deadline addition will have Michael Dal Colle and Josh Bailey flanking him on the third line. Pageau was having a career year for the Senators before the trade, mainly because of a 17.8% shooting percentage. That number is 7% higher than his career average and seems unlikely to continue. If Pageau doesn't continue to score at that rate than his value to the Islanders and fantasy owners will be as a penalty killer and on his ability to win faceoffs.