Pageau was able to complete all the necessary paperwork and join the lineup for the Islanders versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders' prized trade-deadline addition will have Michael Dal Colle and Josh Bailey flanking him on the third line. Pageau was having a career year for the Senators before the trade, mainly because of a 17.8 shooting percentage. That number is seven ticks higher than his career average and seems likely to regress.

