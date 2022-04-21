Pageau was placed on the COVID-19 list and will not play Thursday against the Rangers.
Pageau will be absent from the lineup for the first time since Jan. 13. The veteran forward has 37 points through 74 games this season, including 22 over his last 29 appearances. The Islanders' next game is Saturday against Buffalo but he'll need to clear protocols before he can get back on the ice.
