Pageau leads the team in power-play goals, with four entering the game Tuesday versus the Blues.

This is unexpected as Pageau only has six goals on the season in 26 games. Pageau has only posted one season with more than 20 goals, which happened during the 2019-20 campaign. A season that eventually saw him dealt to the Islanders. The four power-play goals this season already match his total from last year and are just one off his career-high set in both the 19-20 and 20-21 seasons.