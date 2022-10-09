Pageau led the Islanders with three shots on goal as they defeated the Rangers 3-1 on Saturday.

The Islanders acquired Pageau from the Ottawa Senators before the trade deadline during the 2019-20 season. The Isles almost immediately signed him to a six-year $30 million contract. It was a curious signing at the time for a player who was essentially a third-line center for the team. In his two full seasons for the team, Pageau only has 32 goals, and 35 assists, along with a rating of plus-10 in 131 games. Pageau may play with rotating linemates again this season, but as of now, it looks like he will open the season flanked by Oliver Wahlstrom and Josh Bailey.