Pageau led the Islanders with three shots on goal as they defeated the Rangers 3-1 on Saturday.
The Islanders acquired Pageau from the Ottawa Senators before the trade deadline during the 2019-20 season. The Isles almost immediately signed him to a six-year $30 million contract. It was a curious signing at the time for a player who was essentially a third-line center for the team. In his two full seasons for the team, Pageau only has 32 goals, and 35 assists, along with a rating of plus-10 in 131 games. Pageau may play with rotating linemates again this season, but as of now, it looks like he will open the season flanked by Oliver Wahlstrom and Josh Bailey.
More News
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Finishes season hot•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Clears protocols•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Lands in protocols•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Pots goal in loss•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Hat trick and then some Sunday•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Goal disallowed•