Pageau was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pageau wasn't available for Sunday's game against New Jersey but should be back in the lineup Tuesday in Washington. The 28-year-old forward has nine goals and 17 points through 28 games this season. He will slide back into a middle-six role.
