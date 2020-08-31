Pageau scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.
Pageau put the Islanders up 2-1 in the third period with his seventh goal of the postseason. The center has added two assists, 28 shots on net and 37 hits through 13 games. He can provide solid value and physicality for DFS managers.
