Pageau scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Pageau has two goals over his last four games, compared to a 19-game goal drought before that in which he logged just four assists. The veteran center is up to eight goals, 18 points, 40 shots on net, 55 hits, 38 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 40 appearances this season. Pageau remains in a second-line role in the absence of Bo Horvat (lower body).