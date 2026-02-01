Pageau scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Pageau has four goals and an assist over his last four outings. The 33-year-old center is now at 12 goals, 24 points, 51 shots, 65 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 47 appearances. Pageau's always good for a few bursts of offense during every season, which puts him in streaming territory for the Islanders' three-games-in-four-days stretch prior to the Olympic break.