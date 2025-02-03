Pageau netted a goal on four total shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss against Florida.

Pageau's goal came on the power play halfway through the second period. The 32-year-old center eclipsed the double-digit goal threshold with his 10th of the season Sunday. He is up to 26 points, 86 shots on net, 104 hits and 32 blocks across 49 games this season. The Islanders' third-line center has consistently piled on hits this season. His offense is starting to come around with four points over his last four games. He doesn't typically see much power-play time but can benefit fantasy managers in deep leagues who are looking for category coverage.