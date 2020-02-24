Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Locked in for six years
Pageau signed a six-year contract extension worth $5 million annually with the Islanders on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The Islanders acquired Pageau from the Senators for a 2020 conditional first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2022 conditional third-round pick Monday, but the center won't be a rental after inking a long-term deal on Long Island. Pageau will register career highs across all notable categories this year, as he's already racked up 24 goals and 40 points through 60 games. The 27-year-old is expected to center a middle-six line as the Islanders make a playoff push.
