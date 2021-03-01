Pageau scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Penguins.

February saw Pageau go on a remarkable run of eight goals and an assist in 12 games. The Ontario native is up to nine tallies, four helpers, 41 shots on net and 39 hits through 21 contests this season. Pageau shouldn't be expected to keep up his recent scoring rate for the rest of the season, but the all-situations center will likely outplay his third-line role.