Pageau recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Pageau has three goals and two assists over his last eight outings. The 32-year-old's foray into the top six earlier in the season is over, and he's back in his familiar third-line center spot. For the season, he has 21 points, 72 shots on net, 87 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 39 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 40-point mark for the fourth time in his career.