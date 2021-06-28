Pageau is expected to need surgery to repair an injury he suffered at some point during the playoff run for the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
According to league sources, Pageau is dealing with multiple injuries, one of which will require surgery. Pageau refused to disclose the nature of his injury Sunday, but it's not expected to be anything that will cause him to miss the beginning of next season.
