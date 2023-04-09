Pageau earned an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.

Pageau's apple puts him at 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists) on the season, matching his total from last season in nine fewer games. The Isles utilize Pageau on the power play and penalty kill, so his opportunities should remain plentiful, especially with the team currently tied with the Panthers for the first wild-card playoff spot out of the Eastern Conference.