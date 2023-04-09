Pageau earned an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.
Pageau's apple puts him at 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists) on the season, matching his total from last season in nine fewer games. The Isles utilize Pageau on the power play and penalty kill, so his opportunities should remain plentiful, especially with the team currently tied with the Panthers for the first wild-card playoff spot out of the Eastern Conference.
More News
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Pair of points in win•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Slides assist in win•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Gets goal in return•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Removed from IR•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Misses practice Monday•