Pageau (upper body) didn't practice Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pageau missed practice Monday due to personal reasons. Coach Lane Lambert stated after practice that Pageau could still play Tuesday as the team begins a three-game road trip in Los Angeles against the Kings. If Pageau needs another day, then perhaps he will return Wednesday in Anaheim. Pageau has missed the last 12 games due to the injury. When deemed healthy enough to play, he should return to his usual role, centering the third line.