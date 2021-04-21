Pageau had a goal, an assist, three blocks and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.
Pageau's well-rounded performance was his first multi-point outing since March 25, and he had produced only one goal and one assist over the 11 games in between. The center has been a streaky scorer all season, so perhaps this performance represents the beginning of another strong stretch.
