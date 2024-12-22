Pageau scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Pageau has seven points over his last seven games despite getting on the scoresheet in just three of those contests. The Islanders' forward group is healthy now, so Pageau has returned to the third line after a foray into the top six while Mathew Barzal and Anthony Duclair were sidelined. Pageau is up to 17 points, 60 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-1 rating through 32 appearances, and he continues to have decent fantasy value in deeper formats.