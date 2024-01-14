Pageau scored a goal and added six hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

Pageau got a piece of a Noah Dobson shot and tipped in the Islanders' lone goal with eight minutes left in the third period. The tally snapped a six-game slump for Pageau since his four-point eruption versus the Capitals on Dec. 29. The center has moved down to the fourth line in recent contests with Casey Cizikas (lower body) out. Pageau has been less effective than usual with five goals, 18 points, 52 shots on net, 87 hits and 43 blocked shots through 42 appearances this season.