Pageau scored a shorthanded goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Pageau has two goals and a helper over his last five games. His tally Friday tied the game at 1-1. It was his first special-teams point of the campaign. Pageau is up to three goals, three assists, 11 shots on net, 19 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 11 appearances in a third-line role.