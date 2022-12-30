Pageau notched a goal and was credited with an assist during a 2-1 victory over the visiting Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Breaking a scoreless tie by jamming in a second-period rebound, Pageau notched his first goal in 10 games and eighth of the season. The 30-year-old center also earned a secondary helper on Mathew Barzal's game-winning, power-play marker. Pageau, who added two shots and two hits Thursday, earned his fifth two-point game this season.