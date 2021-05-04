Pageau (undisclosed) didn't play Monday in the Islanders 4-2 loss to the Sabres on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders didn't announce the exact nature of the injury, but Pageau did miss a good chunk of the third period Saturday after a hard hit. However, the Islanders have clinched a playoff spot, so there is no reason for the team to rush him back. Pageau will next have a chance to play Tuesday as the Islanders and Sabres will play each other once again.
