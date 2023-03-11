Pageau (upper body) will not play Saturday versus Washington, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pageau has missed the last 11 games with the upper-body injury. He has 10 goals and 29 points in 56 games this season, but he had not found the back of the net in his last 17 games before the injury.
More News
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Remains day-to-day•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Not ready to play•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Practices Monday•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Resumes skating•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Still not skating•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Placed on injured reserve•