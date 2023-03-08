Pageau (upper body) wasn't quite ready to play Tuesday versus the Sabres, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

There was some hope that Pageau would be able to play Tuesday after putting in a full practice Monday. Coach Lane Lambert stated that Pegeau is not day-to-day but didn't say whether or not he would play Thursday in Pittsburgh. Pageau has now missed 10 straight games due to the injury but is likely to return to his usual spot as the center for the third line when deemed healthy enough to play.