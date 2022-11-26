Pageau scored a goal during Friday's 3-2 win over the host Blue Jackets.

Recovering Mathew Barzal's errand shot off the end boards Friday, Pageau stuffed the puck past goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who was slow to cover the left post. The 30-year-old center's tally on his lone shot Friday gave the Islanders a 2-0, second-period advantage. Pageau, who is shaking off a slow start, has collected five goals in six games after connecting just once in his first 16 outings this season.