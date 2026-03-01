Pageau scored a goal, registered an assist, placed two shots on net and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Pageau continued his hot start to post-Olympic break action with a secondary helper and an unassisted goal across 22 seconds in the middle of the second period. Similar to his linemate Anders Lee, Pageau has scored in both of the Islanders' games since the Olympics. With Saturday's pair of points, Pageau is up to 14 goals, 13 assists, 56 shots on net, 80 hits and 44 blocked shots across 52 games this season. The 33-year-old center has become a more frequent contributor to the Isles since the start of 2026 with 12 points across 20 games. With solid category-coverage stats, Pageau is a decent streaming option in deep leagues for the time being.