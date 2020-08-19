Pageau scored a goal on a team-leading five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Washington in Game 4. He also provided three hits and two PIM.

Pageau got the Islanders on the board with a hustle play less than four minutes into the game. He initiated the sequence with a strong forecheck and puck retrieval behind the Washington net, the headed in front where he was able to deflect a Scott Mayfield point shot. It was Pageau's fourth goal of the postseason, tying him for the team lead, but his first of the series. He has six points through eight games overall.