Pageau (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Senators, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Pageau will miss at least one game while under the weather. Marc Gatcomb was called up from AHL Bridgeport under emergency conditions Tuesday and will make his NHL debut.
