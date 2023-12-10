Pageau scored a goal in overtime in a 3-2 win over the Kings on Saturday.

He slid a backhand five-hole on Cam Talbot just 13 seconds into overtime to lift the Isles to victory. It was Pageau's first overtime goal since Nov. 7, 2019, when he played for the Senators. His 10 points, including two goals, in 26 games don't make him much of a fantasy force, but we all love a good narrative.