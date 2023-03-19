Pageau scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added an assist, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Pageau's tally tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, and he also helped out on a Zach Parise goal in the third. Pageau has two goals and two assists over three games since he returned from an upper-body injury, though he's taken advantage of some favorable matchups during the Islanders' California trip. The 30-year-old center has 12 tallies (five on the power play, three shorthanded), 21 assists, 103 shots on net, 147 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 59 appearances.