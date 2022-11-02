Pageau racked up six hits in 20:49 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Chicago.

Pageau has yet to score a goal through 10 games this season, but he's picked up five helpers and 36 hits over that span, making him particularly useful in fantasy formats that reward physicality. The 29-year-old pivot should continue to see middle-six minutes and skate with the second power-play unit, so look for him to break his goalless streak sooner rather than later.