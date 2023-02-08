Pageau recorded two assists in the Islanders' 4-0 victory over Seattle on Tuesday.
Pageau has 10 goals and 29 points in 54 contests in 2022-23. He was held off the scoresheet in his previous seven games. Pageau also recorded a hit and a blocked shot Tuesday, bringing his season totals up to 141 and 47 respectively.
