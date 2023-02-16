Pageau (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Pageau missed Tuesday's game versus Ottawa as he was injured Saturday in Montreal. The center has 10 goals and 29 points in 56 games, with 142 hits and 47 blocks. The Islanders recalled Andy Andreoff from AHL Bridgeport to take his place on the roster.
