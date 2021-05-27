Pageau collected two assists and two shots Wednesday in a 5-3 victory over the Penguins in Game 6. He also had three hits and two blocks.

Pageau set up a Kyle Palmieri goal in the first period that made it a 2-2 game, then he added his second helper midway through the second on Ryan Pulock's eventual game-winner. Pageau notched four assists over the final three games of the series and totaled seven points (one goal, six assists) overall.