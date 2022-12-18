Pageau collected two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Pageau ended a three-game skid with helpers on goals by linemates Simon Holmstrom and Zach Parise in this contest. With four points in eight games in December, Pageau has returned to scoring more in line with his third-line role after a hot November. He's at seven tallies, 11 assists, 55 shots on net, 86 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 32 outings while seeing time in all situations.