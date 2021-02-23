Pageau scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Sabres.

With the score tied 2-2 and less than five minutes left on the clock in the third period, Pageau capped some sustained pressure by the Isles with his seventh goal of the season. The 28-year-old is proving his career-high 26 tallies last year was no fluke, and now has 11 points through 18 games to begin the current campaign.