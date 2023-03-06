Pageau (upper body) took part in Monday's practice, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.
Pageau rotated in on the fourth line and worked on the penalty kill during Monday's session. He appears to be getting very close to returning, though his status for Tuesday against Buffalo remains unclear. Pageau has 10 goals and 29 points through 56 games this season.
